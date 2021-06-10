Rockford woman killed, man injured after Kwik Mart shooting
The condition on the male victim has not been updated at this time.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old woman from Rockford is dead after a shooting early Thursday morning on Rockford’s southeast side.
At approximately 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Rockford Police officers responded to 1203 7th Street at Kwik Mart for a report of shots fired and a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition at the time of this release.
While on scene, officers were notified that a female shooting victim had arrived at a local hospital suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. A short time later, the 38-year-old female succumbed to her injuries. During the investigation, witnesses advised that there was an altercation between subjects in the parking lot of the business and an unknown subject produced a gun and fired towards both victims.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Rockford PD or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crimestoppers.
