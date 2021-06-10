Sounds of Summer returns, free summer concert series Thursday nights

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After COVID-19 forced the Rockford Park District to cancel the Sounds of Summer concert series in 2020, the opportunity to enjoy a variety of live music begins Thursday night.

Music in the Park is presented by MembersAlliance Credit Union and it kicks off at Sinnissippi Music Shell. The performance for Thursday, June 10 will be by Rockford’s own Emily Hurd. She is a prolific songwriter known for what the park district calls, “her clear voice, bold lyrics and clever rhymes.” Her songwriting style combines soul, country, folk and blues. Music in the Park will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. June 10 through August 3, 2021.

There are also some prime concerts that will cost $5 for admission with advanced tickets being required. Prime concerts take place July 8 (American English, Beatles Tribute), July 22 (Blooze Brothers tribute), and July 29 (Steely Dane tribute), and tickets must be purchased ahead of time at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/soundsofsummer.

Live at Levings Talent Showcases at Levings Park feature jazz, soul, blues, R&B, and gospel music concerts, comedy and poetry performances, as well as two all-ages talent contests that welcome musicians, singers, hip-hop artists, dancers, spoken word/poetry performers, comedians, and other performance talents to participate. This will start on Sunday, June 13; and continue on July 11 and 25 and August 8 and 22, 2021. Concerts will be held each date from 5 to 8 p.m., and Talent Showcases will be held July 25, August 8 and 22.

Domingos en el Parque at Levings Park highlights the music, arts, and culture of Rockford’s Latino community. These are free concerts and will take place on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. featuring Emilio Salinas, Gratitud Nortena, Banda Los Guelemoles, and La Nueva Nueva Banda Arperena. The second concert is Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Performers are to be announced.

