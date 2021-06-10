Advertisement

Sounds of Summer returns, free summer concert series Thursday nights

Music in the Park returns as part of Rockford's Sounds of Summer concert series.
Music in the Park returns as part of Rockford's Sounds of Summer concert series.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After COVID-19 forced the Rockford Park District to cancel the Sounds of Summer concert series in 2020, the opportunity to enjoy a variety of live music begins Thursday night.

Music in the Park is presented by MembersAlliance Credit Union and it kicks off at Sinnissippi Music Shell. The performance for Thursday, June 10 will be by Rockford’s own Emily Hurd. She is a prolific songwriter known for what the park district calls, “her clear voice, bold lyrics and clever rhymes.” Her songwriting style combines soul, country, folk and blues. Music in the Park will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. June 10 through August 3, 2021.

There are also some prime concerts that will cost $5 for admission with advanced tickets being required. Prime concerts take place July 8 (American English, Beatles Tribute), July 22 (Blooze Brothers tribute), and July 29 (Steely Dane tribute), and tickets must be purchased ahead of time at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/soundsofsummer.

Live at Levings Talent Showcases at Levings Park feature jazz, soul, blues, R&B, and gospel music concerts, comedy and poetry performances, as well as two all-ages talent contests that welcome musicians, singers, hip-hop artists, dancers, spoken word/poetry performers, comedians, and other performance talents to participate. This will start on Sunday, June 13; and continue on July 11 and 25 and August 8 and 22, 2021. Concerts will be held each date from 5 to 8 p.m., and Talent Showcases will be held July 25, August 8 and 22.

Domingos en el Parque at Levings Park highlights the music, arts, and culture of Rockford’s Latino community. These are free concerts and will take place on Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. featuring Emilio Salinas, Gratitud Nortena, Banda Los Guelemoles, and La Nueva Nueva Banda Arperena. The second concert is Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Performers are to be announced.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle driver dead, passenger seriously hurt following accident in Oregon Thursday
Darrell McLin, 41, of Rockford is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted...
Police search for suspect in Thursday Kwik Mart fatal shooting in Rockford
Kevin Bell tribute
Community remembers “great spirit” of Rockton man who died suddenly over the weekend
If you have any information regarding these incidents or know the whereabouts of Jason...
Rockford man arrested on sexual assault and abuse charges
I-90 toward Chicago closed off after deadly semi-rollover crash
Rockford man is dead following I-90 semi-truck rollover crash

Latest News

Air conditioning forecast
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 6/12/2021
Illinois enters phase 5; all restrictions at City Market are lifted
City Market crowds grow with no limits
University of Illinois Extension’s 4-H Bass Fishing Club is giving young kids the skills to...
4-H Bass Fishing Club puts skills to the test
4-H Fishing Event
Rail Safety Day in Rockford