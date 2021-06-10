Rockford man arrested on sexual assault and abuse charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police arrest a Rockford man on charges of sexual assault and abuse stemming from several incidents in May.

Jason Nicholson, 36, is a registered sex offender in Illinois and, according to police, knew his victims.

UPDATE: Jason Nicholson is now in custody. Thank you for your assistance. See media release below for prior reference. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 11, 2021

These most recent charges include four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and nine counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was arrested June 10.

The case is being investigated by the Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit.

