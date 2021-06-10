Advertisement

Rockford man arrested on sexual assault and abuse charges

36-year-old Jason Nicholson was taken into custody Thursday evening.
If you have any information regarding these incidents or know the whereabouts of Jason Nicholson, please contact the Rockford Police Department(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police arrest a Rockford man on charges of sexual assault and abuse stemming from several incidents in May.

Jason Nicholson, 36, is a registered sex offender in Illinois and, according to police, knew his victims.

These most recent charges include four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and nine counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was arrested June 10.

The case is being investigated by the Rockford Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Unit.

