Winnebago dominates Rockford Christian to advance

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A huge first inning is all it took for Winnebago to knock off Rockford Christian in a class 2A regional final.

Behind big hits from Jackson Lindquist, Sam Rummel, and Cade Moraska the Indians plated 7 runs in the first inning. Three Rockford Christian pitchers took the hill in the inning alone.

Winnebago will head to Rock Falls for a sectional semi-final matchup Wednesday.

