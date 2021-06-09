Village of Rockton approves roadway repair project

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the busiest roads in Rockton will get some much needed repairs, but it comes at a cost.

As part of the Roadway Referendum Project led by the Village of Rockton Public Works Committee, milling and resurfacing will take place on the Quail Trail and Rockton Road from Glengary drive to the east boundaries of the village.

In order to receive proper funding for the project, the village passed a 1% increase in sales tax. The tax hike funded the $550,000 project in nine months. Without this increase, funding might have taken between two and three years to satisfy the same amount.

“The big thing was getting the community educated on why we needed the one percent sales tax,” said Public Works Committee Chair Cory Magnus. “We want to make sure that we instill our trust and making sure that our sales tax dollars go strictly go into road improvements in case things come up later on.”

For frequent users of this road such as Jan Grams said paying more out of pocket is worth the risk.

“I’m willing to make a small sacrifice in order for the big picture,” said Grams. “I have a lot of friends that live up here and it makes a huge difference. Rockton Road is too bad to go in the winter, you can’t even try to maneuver it.”

It started a little over two years go when the Public Works Committee together a master plan. Then in April 2020, the Citizens of Rockton approved the road referendum. When the committee bid for this project, it came back under the engineered estimate.

“This was the most traveled road in the worst conditions and we felt this one was our priority within the village limits,” said Magnus. “It’s part of our road to the heart of Rockton.”

Additional repairs include extending the median to prevent drivers from cutting into cross traffic to get to businesses illegally and a right turn lane at Glengary and Rockton Road that currently isn’t.

William Charles Construction began repairs this past Monday with marking and road cuts. The project should be completed within the next month.

