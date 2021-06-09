Local vinyl sales see record-breaking year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Vinyl record sales beat CD sales for the first time since the ‘80s in September of 2020, according to MRC data.

Skyler Davis of Culture Shock record store said he has sold more record players in the past year or so than in his entire 15 years of business. He said record sales had been growing steadily over the past decade. However, since the beginning of the pandemic, he’s said he’s seen a sharp increase.

“We saw a huge increase in people getting more excited about records or getting into records for the very first time,” Davis sad. “I think the lack of travel and concerts really kind of cemented that. They have time and want that record collecting hobby in their own home.”

He thinks without concerts during the pandemic, people wanted to put a spin on their at home listening experience.

“It takes it from being just a back ground kind of thing and makes it the main focus of what you’re doing when you’re listening to an album,” said Davis. “Drop the needle on the record. Check out what the artist has to say or the booklets that come with the records. It’s so much more interesting.”

Davis said much of his customer base lately is teenagers and young adults.

“It’s surprising, I think a lot of older customers don’t realize that the young generation has been getting into vinyl,” said Davis.

Saturday, June 12 is the first day of Record Store Day. Davis said this is an event that record labels and artists work with independent record shops, like Culture Shock, to create special release albums that are only sold at small stores.

“What I think is really interesting about Record Store Day or just hanging out in the record store is people making friends with other customers or fans of music,” said Davis. “Being able to find out about albums they might not have known about.”

Culture Shock will be open special hours on Record Store Day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

