Landscape businesses bloom in the Stateline

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - “Business has continued, and we feel very very fortunate,” said Ack Ack Nursery President Betty Akerlund.

Landscaping businesses have continued to bloom surviving supply and plant shortages, a polar vortex and of course, the pandemic.

“Many people have become more interested in gardening, and many executives come in and say they actually use it for therapy,” Akerlund said.

Customer flow has been steady since landscaping is deemed an essential outdoor business, but one thing that could improve the business even more would be the sprouting of new homes with yards to landscape in the area.

“The home construction business, we’d like to see it increase here in Rockford for multiple reasons,” said Ack Ack Nursery worker Karen Adell.

Although COVID-19 is the source of closures for other small businesses, this business continued to bloom. Homeowners saw it as an opportunity to spice up their home and cover it with beautiful flowers.

“All the extra time allowed me to kind of look at things in my backyard and say, ‘I don’t like this. I don’t like that,’' home landscaper Darin Monroe said. “I made a lot of trips to local stores.”

Do-it-yourself landscapers say they enjoy the warm weather and the initial landscaping process, but it can be hard to maintain. That’s when they consider having landscape businesses do the grunt work, and homeowners can keep up with the maintenance themselves.

“People have learned to appreciate nature a little more, to become more involved with gardening and to upgrade their homes,” Akerlund said.

