Advertisement

Landscape businesses bloom in the Stateline

Homeowners saw the pandemic as an opportunity to spice up their home and cover it with beautiful flowers.
By Haley Jordan
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - “Business has continued, and we feel very very fortunate,” said Ack Ack Nursery President Betty Akerlund.

Landscaping businesses have continued to bloom surviving supply and plant shortages, a polar vortex and of course, the pandemic.

“Many people have become more interested in gardening, and many executives come in and say they actually use it for therapy,” Akerlund said.

Customer flow has been steady since landscaping is deemed an essential outdoor business, but one thing that could improve the business even more would be the sprouting of new homes with yards to landscape in the area.

“The home construction business, we’d like to see it increase here in Rockford for multiple reasons,” said Ack Ack Nursery worker Karen Adell.

Although COVID-19 is the source of closures for other small businesses, this business continued to bloom. Homeowners saw it as an opportunity to spice up their home and cover it with beautiful flowers.

“All the extra time allowed me to kind of look at things in my backyard and say, ‘I don’t like this. I don’t like that,’' home landscaper Darin Monroe said. “I made a lot of trips to local stores.”

Do-it-yourself landscapers say they enjoy the warm weather and the initial landscaping process, but it can be hard to maintain. That’s when they consider having landscape businesses do the grunt work, and homeowners can keep up with the maintenance themselves.

“People have learned to appreciate nature a little more, to become more involved with gardening and to upgrade their homes,” Akerlund said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloit homicide 6.7
Beloit police investigating second homicide of 2021
A southern Illinois man’s body was found inside a tanker filled with gas after two truck...
Illinois man’s body found in gas tanker hauled by truck
New building to house three tenants 6.7
First Midwest Group breaks ground on building
A 29-year-old man was charged after telling police he was shot while trying to make a drug...
Rockford man tells police he was shot trying to make drug purchase
ComEd Outage Map
ComEd outage map shows more than 500 without power in Loves Park

Latest News

Hit and run suspect arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Winnebago Co.
Winnebago dominates Rockford Christian to advance
Winnebago dominates Rockford Christian to advance
FREEPORT SOCCER 2
Freeport, Rockford Christian advance in sectional semi-final games
Freeport goes undefeated in conference, claims second consecutive NIC-10 title
Freeport goes undefeated in conference, claims second consecutive NIC-10 title