Illinois man dead, 2 others hurt in NW Indiana pursuit crash

ST. JOHN, Ind. (AP) — An Illinois man died and two other motorstss, including a police officer, were hurt after a pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Indiana early Tuesday, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 3:30 a.m. on U.S. 41 in the town of St. John, about 30 miles southeast of Chicago, police said.

The pursuit began when a Dyer, Indiana, officer tried to stop a vehicle with no license plate traveling on U.S. 30 from Illinois, police said.

The pursued vehicle then turned on U.S. 41 and entered St. John, where it rear-ended one car, and then struck a Lake County Sheriff’s Office squad car.

The crash killed the motorist being pursued — identified as Jason Mitchell, 35, of Steger, Illinois — and injured a Lake County sheriff’s officer, police said. The other motorist also was injured with non-life threatening injuries. The officer was treated for a broken wrist.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.