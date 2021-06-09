Hit and run suspect arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Winnebago Co.

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night in Winnebago County after stealing a car following a hit and run accident and a second accident both occurring in Rock County.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a report of a hit and run that occurred on State Highway 140 in Bradford Township at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect’s vehicle was reported stolen from Genoa City in Walworth County and was last seen going west on East US Highway 14 at a high rate of speed.

At approximately 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to an unwanted subject call, which comes shortly after another car crash in Newark Township. The suspect fled the Newark Township crash in another stolen vehicle which was later located in Winnebago County, Ill. after it crashed into a ditch.

With assistance from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the lone suspect was taken into custody in a nearby field without incident. In the course of investigating these incidents, deputies discovered a string of crimes all involving the same suspect.

This investigation is ongoing.

