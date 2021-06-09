Advertisement

Hit and run suspect arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Winnebago Co.

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday night in Winnebago County after stealing a car following a hit and run accident and a second accident both occurring in Rock County.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a report of a hit and run that occurred on State Highway 140 in Bradford Township at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect’s vehicle was reported stolen from Genoa City in Walworth County and was last seen going west on East US Highway 14 at a high rate of speed.

At approximately 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to an unwanted subject call, which comes shortly after another car crash in Newark Township. The suspect fled the Newark Township crash in another stolen vehicle which was later located in Winnebago County, Ill. after it crashed into a ditch.

With assistance from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the lone suspect was taken into custody in a nearby field without incident. In the course of investigating these incidents, deputies discovered a string of crimes all involving the same suspect.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloit homicide 6.7
Beloit police investigating second homicide of 2021
A southern Illinois man’s body was found inside a tanker filled with gas after two truck...
Illinois man’s body found in gas tanker hauled by truck
New building to house three tenants 6.7
First Midwest Group breaks ground on building
A 29-year-old man was charged after telling police he was shot while trying to make a drug...
Rockford man tells police he was shot trying to make drug purchase
ComEd Outage Map
ComEd outage map shows more than 500 without power in Loves Park

Latest News

Winnebago dominates Rockford Christian to advance
Winnebago dominates Rockford Christian to advance
FREEPORT SOCCER 2
Freeport, Rockford Christian advance in sectional semi-final games
Freeport goes undefeated in conference, claims second consecutive NIC-10 title
Freeport goes undefeated in conference, claims second consecutive NIC-10 title
Ack Ack Nursery has seen a rise in business over the last year.
Landscape businesses bloom in the Stateline