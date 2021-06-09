Heat and humidity to provide breeding ground for additional t-storms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After taking an extremely brief break, heat has returned in full force across northern Illinois, with Rockford’s fifth 90°+ temperature officially in the books.

Humidity levels have again swollen, as dew points have surged into the upper 60s to near 70° for a second consecutive day. Such a combination of heat and humidity again proved to provide a fertile breeding ground for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms that covered about a quarter to a third of the area during the afternoon hours. Those storms, for the most part, are a thing of the past, and we can expect a quiet night, albeit a warm, muggy, and, in spots, a potentially foggy one.

We’ll essentially copy and paste our weather for the next several days, days we’ve affectionately dubbed “Double Deodorant Days,” due to the ease in which our bodies will produce sweat from the combination of heat and humidity. It’s possible that, at times, it could feel as hot as 99°, especially on Friday or Saturday.

The combination of heat and humidity will make things quite sweaty around here for the next four days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any meaningful relief from the heat is quite a distance away, though humidity may ease as a cold front passes through late Saturday or Saturday night.

Hot, humid conditions are set to continue through Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Until then, expect the beat to go on, with each of the next three days to feature sun at the day’s onset, clouds developing by midday, then widely scattered thunderstorms that follow in the afternoon. Storms will cover only about 25% of the area Wednesday through Friday, with the most numerous t-storms expected over southern sections of the area. While thundery downpours are always a threat with any of these storms, the severe risk appears to remain miniscule, at best.

Sunshine will begin to give way to clouds by midday Wednesday, as has been the case the past several days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once again, widely scattered showers and storms may flare in the afternoon hours Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms will be a thing of the past as the sun sets Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few clouds may be around around time for the solar eclipse Thursday morning, but most of the area should be generally clear. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Ordinarily, we’re not too laser focused on weather conditions around sunrise, though Thursday’s to prove to be an exception. That’s because right around sunrise, a partial solar eclipse is to occur, and weather permitting, it may well be visible here. This “ring of fire” eclipse means the moon will only obscure a portion of the sun’s disc almost perfectly coinciding with sunrise. Overall, about 20 to 30 of the sun will be covered here in the Stateline, with the highest coverage farther east.

Most of the Stateline will see between 20% and 30% of the sun covered during Thursday morning's eclipse. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The eclipse officially begins here at 5:19 Thursday morning, just one minute before sunrise. The maximum coverage won’t come much later, sometime between 5:22 and 5:23am. By the time we reach 5:40 Thursday morning, the eclipse will have ended completely, so your window to catch it is a very narrow one. As for viewing conditions, we expect that, for the most part, we’ll have at least partial sunshine to start the day, so we’re optimistic that viewing will indeed be possible. The one wild card will be whether any fog develops in the pre-dawn hours.

While we'll see only about 25% of the sun covered Thursday morning, generally clear skies should allow for decent viewing conditions. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front’s approach on Saturday is to bring us our best chances for any sort of organized rainfall, however it’s no slam dunk. Right now, we’ve placed the chances for storms late Saturday and Saturday evening at just 40%. However, given the amount of heat and humidity set to be present and the relatively strong nature of the passing cold front, we’ll need to be on the lookout for the potential that any storms that do fire could be on the stronger side. Further monitoring of that possibility will be needed in the coming days.

Showers and storms will be very isolated the next three days. Saturday's rain chances appear to be the most likely to be a bit more widespread. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

