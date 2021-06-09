Advertisement

Goodwill opens Donation Express in Roscoe

By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois opened a Donation Express on Wednesday at 4682 E. Rockton Road in Roscoe.

The site offers several services with a drive-up, drop-off, drive-off concept. Donation Express will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Clothing, shoes, housewares, sporting goods, computers and electronics, books and other gently used items will be accepted. Furniture cannot be accepted but can instead be donated at any store location. Donated items can be counted as charitable deductions on 2021 tax returns if donations are made on or before December 31.

“We are excited to be opening our second Donation Express,” Ben Bernsten, President of Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois said. “The new location offers people a quick and convenient way to drop off donations which is key to people’s busy lifestyles. The donations we receive fund our local mission programs providing valuable skills and training to individuals with barriers to employment. We are very grateful to our donors.”

Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois diverted more than 16 million pounds of items from area landfills in 2020 through generous donations from the public. These items were sold in Goodwill’s retail stores to fund the many programs that the organization provides free of charge to community members, such as job training, job placement, GED preparation, young adult re-entry programming and income tax preparation and filling.

Goodwill provided services to 18,724 people in the community during 2020, according to the nonprofit.

A ribbon cutting celebration with the Roscoe Stateline Chamber of Commerce is planned for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29. Guests can sign up for giveaways and gift cards. Refreshments will also be provided.

