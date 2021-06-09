Freeport, Rockford Christian advance in sectional semi-final games

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a short period of time Tuesday night, the Freeport Pretzels trailed in a soccer game. It was the first time any soccer ball found the back of the net against them and proved to be a spark plug for the offense.

Dixon tallied the first goal of the game in the second half. Senior Taylor Harrison floated a shot over the outstretched arms of Naomi Jackson to take the lead. Dixon would hold that lead for only seven minutes when a penalty in the box gave Cadence Diduch a PK. She did not miss the net tying the game. 40 seconds after the Diduch goal Mattie Schaney from well outside the box buried it in the back of the net to take the lead.

Freeport went on to win 2-1. They will face Burlington-Central in the sectional final.

To the east Rockford Christian found a way to spoil the Oregon Hawks season by winning 3-1. The Royal Lions tallied one goal in the first and two in the second. All three thanks to the feet of Jada Harvey. She scored twice and set up her teammate Ellen Love on a late second-half goal.

The Royal Lions will play Princeton in the sectional championship.

