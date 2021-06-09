Advertisement

Freeport goes undefeated in conference, claims second consecutive NIC-10 title

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second straight season, the NIC-10 Freeport takes home the conference championship.

The Pretzels did not lose a single match in conference play all season long, it marks the first time a Freeport wrestling team has gone undefeated in program history. Against Hononegah it was more of the same, the Pretzels won the match 45-26. Pins from Ja’Mari Adams and Landon Stewart led to wins in the 170 and 285-pound divisions aiding Freeport to the victory.

