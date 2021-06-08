Advertisement

The Workforce Connection gets $6.8M

The organization pairs businesses with skilled workers, connects people to training they need to reach their goals.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As millions of Americans search for their next job, businesses at every level are also struggling to find workers.

Hoping to bridge the gap between both worlds in the Rockford region is the Workforce Connection, an organization that pairs businesses with skilled workers as well as connecting people to the training they need to reach their goals. Recently, the groups received multi-million federal funding, hoping to expand its reach in Boone, Stephenson and Winnebago Counties.

Workforce Connection’s executive director Lisa Bly-Jones talked with WIFR on Tuesday.

