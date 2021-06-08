Advertisement

With full reopening Friday, state sees continued progress in key COVID-19 metrics

Daily vaccination rates are still down sharply from the April peak, but have ticked up for four days in a row.
Governor J.B. Pritzker was in Murphysboro where he held a COVID-19 briefing.
Governor J.B. Pritzker was in Murphysboro where he held a COVID-19 briefing.(KFVS)
By CBS Chicago
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CBS) — Just days away from a full reopening of the entire state, Illinois continues to see a steady improvement in key COVID-19 metrics, with new cases down to levels not seen since the start of the pandemic, and the state’s average infection rate at the lowest point ever recorded.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 365 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 11 more deaths. It was the third day in a row with fewer than 400 new cases, the first time that’s happened since late March of 2020.

Illinois is averaging 467 new cases per day over the past week, down 62 percent from two weeks ago. It’s also the lowest seven-day average for new cases since late March 2020.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 1.1 percent for the second day in a row, the lowest average infection rate ever reported by IDPH.

As of Monday night, a total of 791 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, the second fewest ever reported since the state started tracking COVID hospitalizations in April 2020.

Illinois is averaging 881 hospitalizations per day over the past week, down 39 percent from two weeks ago. It’s also the lowest average number of hospitalizations per day ever reported by IDPH.

Daily vaccination rates are still down sharply from the April peak, but have ticked up for four days in a row. Illinois is averaging 42,852 doses administered per day over the past week, up 19 percent from four days ago, but still down 67 percent from the April 12 peak.

A total of 5,606,931 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated as of Monday night, accounting for 44.01 percent of the state’s population.

IDPH said more than 68 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 51 percent of adults in Illinois have been fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 29-year-old man was charged after telling police he was shot while trying to make a drug...
Rockford man tells police he was shot trying to make drug purchase
Roscoe PD investigate body found in Kelley Myers Park
Beloit homicide 6.7
Beloit police investigating second homicide of 2021
Swimmer dies after being pulled from water during race on Lake Monona
Rockford PD: Four shooting victims, one stabbed over weekend

Latest News

The city recently purchased ShotSpotter. Through the help of censors, the software alerts...
City of Freeport buys new program to help detect shots fired
lifts all restrictions for the first time in over a year.
Rock County fully reopens for the first time in over a year
KXII
Illinois man dead, 2 others hurt in NW Indiana pursuit crash
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break...
Illinois man charged with taking part in US Capitol breach
Water conditions are ideal for cyanobacteria growth like Algae.
Ill. officials caution residents of blue-green Algae