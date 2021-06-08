Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmaker compares museum’s mask policy to Nazis

Rep. Shae Sortwell
Rep. Shae Sortwell(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin state lawmaker compared a nonprofit children’s museum’s mask policy to the Nazi Party in a social media post that is generating outrage and calls for an apology.

Republican state Rep. Shae Sortwell shared a Facebook post on Friday by the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum in Stevens Point detailing its mask policy.

The museum said masks would be optional for those who show their vaccination cards and masks would be mandatory for everyone else over age 5. Sortwell posted on Facebook that “The Gestapo wants to see your papers, please,” a reference to the feared secret police of Nazi Germany.

Screenshot of Rep. Shae Sortwell's Facebook post.
Screenshot of Rep. Shae Sortwell's Facebook post.(Facebook)

The story was first reported Tuesday by Wisconsin Public Radio.

