Winnebago Co. adds 48 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, positivity rate at 3.3%

The health department says 220,050 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.(KWCH 12)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 48 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths from over the weekend.

This brings the total number of cases to 32,063 as of Monday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 499. The seven-day positivity rate is now 3.3 percent. The health department says 220,050 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 40 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from Friday’s report of 42. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Tuesday afternoon.

A direct link to the Winnebago County Health Department online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. For additional data, see the website.

