Winnebago Co. adds 15 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 3.1 percent

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 15 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 32,078 as of Tuesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 499. The seven-day positivity rate is now 3.1 percent. The health department says 220,570 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 36 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from Monday’s report of 40. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Wednesday afternoon

A direct link to the Winnebago County Health Department online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. For additional data, see the website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.