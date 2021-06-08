SwedishAmerican celebrates 110th Anniversary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford celebrates an important milestone Monday.

The hospital celebrated its 110th Anniversary! Veteran staff shared with WIFR the developments they’ve seen throughout the years.

Sharon Bailey has been a nurse at SwedishAmerican Hospital for the last 49 years. She said she’s seen it all. Bailey said she’s seen things from when the hospital only had the resources and technology to save 32-week-old premature babies in the NICU — to today — where they can save 24-week-old premature babies.

Bailey said she’s proud to see the hospital turn 110.

“I’ve been very proud of Swedes because they have really taken the community to heart and we do serve the community and we do diaper drives we do I’m trying to think of all the things that the nursing staff has done but they get really involved in the community,” Bailey said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.