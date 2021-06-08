Advertisement

SwedishAmerican ‘Caring for Our Community’ Grants awarded

Foundation director Laura Wilkinson said it’s an honor to recognize such incredible nonprofit work across the Rockford region.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of our area’s health systems is giving the Rockford region a big boost, with nearly $70,000 in grants for local nonprofits.

In its fifth year, the SwedishAmerican Foundation’s “Caring for Our Community Grant” offers organizations that work within the hospital’s service area funding for various projects. Ranging from updating equipment to providing educational opportunities for underserved residents, this year’s seven recipients — including Rock House Kids and the Starlight Theatre — SwedishAmerican Foundation Director Laura Wilkinson said it’s an honor to recognize such incredible nonprofit work across the Rockford region.

“These seven are just outstanding and really encompass the mission of SwedishAmerican and we’re just so proud to be able to support them and work alongside them,” Wilkinson said.

