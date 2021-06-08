Advertisement

Spacecraft buzzes Jupiter’s mega moon, 1st close-up in years

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Juno spacecraft has provided the first close-ups of Jupiter’s largest moon in two decades.

Juno zoomed past icy Ganymede on Monday, passing within 645 miles (1,038 kilometers). The last time a spacecraft came that close was in 2000 when NASA’s Galileo spacecraft swept past our solar system’s biggest moon.

NASA released Juno’s first two pictures Tuesday, highlighting Ganymede’s craters and long, narrow features possibly related to tectonic faults. One shows the moon’s far side, opposite the sun.

“This is the closest any spacecraft has come to this mammoth moon in a generation,” said Juno’s lead scientist, Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio. “We are going to take our time before we draw any scientific conclusions, but until then we can simply marvel at this celestial wonder – the only moon in our solar system bigger than the planet Mercury.”

Ganymede is one of 79 known moons around Jupiter, a gas giant. Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei discovered Ganymede in 1610, along with Jupiter’s three next-biggest moons.

Launched a decade ago, Juno has been orbiting Jupiter for five years.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 29-year-old man was charged after telling police he was shot while trying to make a drug...
Rockford man tells police he was shot trying to make drug purchase
Roscoe PD investigate body found in Kelley Myers Park
Beloit homicide 6.7
Beloit police investigating second homicide of 2021
Swimmer dies after being pulled from water during race on Lake Monona
Rockford PD: Four shooting victims, one stabbed over weekend

Latest News

The city recently purchased ShotSpotter. Through the help of censors, the software alerts...
City of Freeport buys new program to help detect shots fired
lifts all restrictions for the first time in over a year.
Rock County fully reopens for the first time in over a year
KXII
Illinois man dead, 2 others hurt in NW Indiana pursuit crash
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break...
Illinois man charged with taking part in US Capitol breach
Water conditions are ideal for cyanobacteria growth like Algae.
Ill. officials caution residents of blue-green Algae