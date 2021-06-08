Advertisement

RPS 205 deputy superintendent heading to Bradley-Bourbonnais

Vosberg has held a leadership role in RPS 205 since 2011 when he and RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett were hired as assistant superintendents.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Dr. Matt Vosberg will take over as superintendent for the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 on July 1.

Vosberg has held a leadership role in RPS 205 since 2011 when he and RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett were hired as assistant superintendents. Both Jarrett and Vosberg previously worked as assistant principals in RPS 205, then led schools as principals outside Rockford before returning to RPS 205, according to an announcement from Rockford Public Schools.

“Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School has offered me a great leadership opportunity,” Vosberg said. “BBCHS has a strong academic tradition and incredible community support. I am grateful for this exciting opportunity. I appreciate the past 10 years serving Rockford Public Schools, and Rockford will always be home for my family and for me.”

