Rep. Bustos goes on ‘Week of Action’ tour

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Seventeenth District Representative Cheri Bustos made a visit to the Forest City on Tuesday, touring the Lifescape Adult Day Program Center on Tuesday.

The congresswoman toured the program center as part of the nationwide “Week of Action.”

Done to spread awareness and understanding of the American Jobs and Families Plan, the congresswoman highlighted the need to bolster our area’s care system, by providing safe and affordable options for our aging and disabled populations. Bustos’ tour was also done to make sure the public understands the necessity to offer increased wages and adequate benefits for caregivers.

“You’ve got your typical roads and bridges, and the locks and dams along the river and we’re even talking about broadband as infrastructure. But the other part of it is kind of a softer infrastructure and that’s like the ‘care economy’ and that’s why I wanted to visit here. Because we are on the verge of voting on what will be the biggest infrastructure package in the history of our nation,” Bustos said.

