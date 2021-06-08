Advertisement

Rep. Bustos goes on ‘Week of Action’ tour

The congresswoman toured the program center as part of the nationwide Week of Action.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Seventeenth District Representative Cheri Bustos made a visit to the Forest City on Tuesday, touring the Lifescape Adult Day Program Center on Tuesday.

The congresswoman toured the program center as part of the nationwide “Week of Action.”

Done to spread awareness and understanding of the American Jobs and Families Plan, the congresswoman highlighted the need to bolster our area’s care system, by providing safe and affordable options for our aging and disabled populations. Bustos’ tour was also done to make sure the public understands the necessity to offer increased wages and adequate benefits for caregivers.

“You’ve got your typical roads and bridges, and the locks and dams along the river and we’re even talking about broadband as infrastructure. But the other part of it is kind of a softer infrastructure and that’s like the ‘care economy’ and that’s why I wanted to visit here. Because we are on the verge of voting on what will be the biggest infrastructure package in the history of our nation,” Bustos said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 29-year-old man was charged after telling police he was shot while trying to make a drug...
Rockford man tells police he was shot trying to make drug purchase
Roscoe PD investigate body found in Kelley Myers Park
Beloit homicide 6.7
Beloit police investigating second homicide of 2021
Swimmer dies after being pulled from water during race on Lake Monona
Rockford PD: Four shooting victims, one stabbed over weekend

Latest News

The city recently purchased ShotSpotter. Through the help of censors, the software alerts...
City of Freeport buys new program to help detect shots fired
lifts all restrictions for the first time in over a year.
Rock County fully reopens for the first time in over a year
KXII
Illinois man dead, 2 others hurt in NW Indiana pursuit crash
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break...
Illinois man charged with taking part in US Capitol breach
Water conditions are ideal for cyanobacteria growth like Algae.
Ill. officials caution residents of blue-green Algae