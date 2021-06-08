Rebuilding Rockford; Government efficiency task force shares plans at council meeting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mayor Tom McNamara is building on his plan for Rockford to rebound from the pandemic. He said he wants to rebuild the community by utilizing his new Government Efficiency Task Force.

“Every couple years you really need to re-examine your operations and your partner organization operations, and see where there’s some overlap,” said McNamara. “See where you can gain efficiencies to those that you’re fortunate enough to serve and that’s our citizens.”

The group’s purpose is to figure out where they can share resources to best serve the community. For instance.. public safety agencies like the Rockford Park District. They share information like surveillance footage and incident reports. This saves time and money.

“I made sure we were also equipped with dash cams, and that we got the same vendor so that our video footage - they were able to see our footage and we can see their footage,” said Rockford Park District Police Chief Theo Glover.

A partnership between schools and recreational organizations can help students keep learning when school’s not in session.

“Educators out in the summer to recreational programs in the summer time, and then when school hits, it’s recreational providers going out to schools and after school programs,” said Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine.

The task force presented an abbreviated overview of current and possible projects at the council meeting. Finance director Carrie Hagerty said it’s a work in progress.

“There are some big topics that we would like to sort of tackle and just having the regularly scheduled meeting where we can meet and talk about what progress we’re making will make sure that these efforts don’t get lost in the shuffle of daily work,” said Hagerty.

