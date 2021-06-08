Committee created to help Rockford leaders work efficiently

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A committee created to help city of Rockford leaders work together more efficiently will share its thoughts with the full Rockford City Council Monday night.

The task force was formed last summer to figure out what resources they can share when working toward a common goal. Mayor McNamara said it’s important to re-evaluate the city’s operations every few years to make sure the needs of the community are being met.

The committee will find areas for partnerships.

“Rockford fire department has an amazing maintenance shop. We maintain our own fleet of vehicles, but we’ve also reached out and we’re beginning to maintain neighboring communities fire departments vehicles,” Mayor McNamara said.

