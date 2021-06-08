Advertisement

Committee created to help Rockford leaders work efficiently

The committee will find areas for partnerships.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A committee created to help city of Rockford leaders work together more efficiently will share its thoughts with the full Rockford City Council Monday night.

The task force was formed last summer to figure out what resources they can share when working toward a common goal. Mayor McNamara said it’s important to re-evaluate the city’s operations every few years to make sure the needs of the community are being met.

The committee will find areas for partnerships.

“Rockford fire department has an amazing maintenance shop. We maintain our own fleet of vehicles, but we’ve also reached out and we’re beginning to maintain neighboring communities fire departments vehicles,” Mayor McNamara said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roscoe PD investigate body found in Kelley Myers Park
A 29-year-old man was charged after telling police he was shot while trying to make a drug...
Rockford man tells police he was shot trying to make drug purchase
Swimmer dies after being pulled from water during race on Lake Monona
Beloit homicide 6.7
Beloit police investigating second homicide of 2021
Covid-19 graphic
IDPH: 342 new cases of COVID-19, 37 deaths

Latest News

Committee designed to help Rockford leaders work together more efficiently
Rebuilding Rockford; Government efficiency task force shares plans at council meeting
baseball
Stateline baseball regional finals update
The health department says 220,050 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
Winnebago Co. adds 48 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, positivity rate at 3.3%
SwedishAmerican 6.7
SwedishAmerican celebrates 110th Anniversary