Northwest Community Center to serve 100 kids per day during upcoming school year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northwest Community Center youth program will be back to serving about 100 kids a day when the 2021-2022 school year starts.

After more than 15 months of dealing with COVID-19, the community center is ready to move back to “normal.”

The community center expects programs to run at full capacity by fall. The youth program, which has been down to about 35 children during the pandemic, will be back to serving about 100 kids a day when the new school year starts. The community center will also be open for job searches, facility rentals and all the services that were available before COVID-19, according to the Northwest Community Center.

The best way to share your thoughts with the Northwest Community Center is to email them at info@northwestrockford.org.

“We’ll still follow health guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services. We strongly encourage everyone we serve to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Tabatha Endres-Cruz, Executive Director of the Northwest Community Center said. “Throughout the pandemic, however, we managed to keep serving northwest Rockford thanks to an experienced, nimble, deeply committed staff, strong support from funders who know the good work we do with their dollars, and partnerships with Rockford Public Schools and other stakeholders. I am deeply grateful to all who helped us weather the storm of COVID-19.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.