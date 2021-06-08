Advertisement

Mini Lady Liberty statue heads to US for July 4 celebrations

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — A replica of the Statue of Liberty, smaller but based on the original plaster cast of its big sister on Liberty Island, a gift from France, was given a sendoff Monday before a trip to the United States where it will be displayed for Independence Day.

The nearly 3-meter-high (nearly 10-foot high) bronze will make a nine-day trip across the Atlantic Ocean later this month, sailing out aboard a container ship from the French port of Le Havre to Baltimore. It will then be transported to the U.S., arriving in time for July 4 celebrations.

The mini-Lady Liberty is then set to go on display in the gardens of the French Embassy in Washington D.C., arriving there in time for France’s Bastille Day celebration July 14. The statue will stay there for the next decade.

The monumental Statue of Liberty in New York’s harbor, by sculptor Auguste Bartholdi, symbolizes the United States’ welcoming to its shores of immigrants seeking refuge and freedom. A gift to America in 1885, it also serves as a monument to the enduring French-American friendship.

The Statue of Liberty “is a like our Eiffel Tower,” said U.S. Embassy representative Liam Wasley at the send-off ceremony, calling it an icon that symbolizes not just liberty but “the richness of our relationship” with France.

The smaller version heading to the U.S. had been displayed in Paris at the Musee des Arts et Metiers.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the Statue of Liberty is on Liberty Island, not Ellis Island.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 29-year-old man was charged after telling police he was shot while trying to make a drug...
Rockford man tells police he was shot trying to make drug purchase
Roscoe PD investigate body found in Kelley Myers Park
Beloit homicide 6.7
Beloit police investigating second homicide of 2021
Swimmer dies after being pulled from water during race on Lake Monona
Rockford PD: Four shooting victims, one stabbed over weekend

Latest News

The city recently purchased ShotSpotter. Through the help of censors, the software alerts...
City of Freeport buys new program to help detect shots fired
lifts all restrictions for the first time in over a year.
Rock County fully reopens for the first time in over a year
KXII
Illinois man dead, 2 others hurt in NW Indiana pursuit crash
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break...
Illinois man charged with taking part in US Capitol breach
Water conditions are ideal for cyanobacteria growth like Algae.
Ill. officials caution residents of blue-green Algae