Midwest Future Prospects holds signing ceremony for nine players

By Joe Olmo
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - To play at the college level, it’s the goal of high school athletes across the Stateline. One local travel baseball program is having some success getting players there.

The Midwest Future Prospects is a common choice for some of the best athletes in the Rockford region. Nine teammates from the program signed to play college baseball over the weekend.

“It’s really surreal because we all want the best for each other,” said Hononegah’s Gabe Roessler. “And all to be able to come out here, we’re all in the same organization, and to have us all basically one team, is something you always look forward to. To be able to sign together is really cool.”

Many of the Future Prospects players will go from travel ball teammates to collegiate conference rivals. Roessler will head to JUCO Division II Madison College and will play against two of his current teammates.

“I think they prepared me as well as I could’ve been prepared. I feel I’m going to be going in there being able to produce. Go in there, hopefully, play as a freshman.”

Owner Dennis Kehrer says it’s great to see the kids he coaches continue to play the game and hopes they learned something from the program.

“This is what we try to do. We try to give all these guys an experience. My son went through this whole process and was fortunate to play in the Cape Cod League. So I’m just trying to pass on this, so these guys can live as many great experiences and memorable experiences as possible.”

