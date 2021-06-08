Advertisement

Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.(Family)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (Gray News) - A man from Ocean Springs, Mississippi was found dead last week after planning to meet up with a seller from Facebook Marketplace.

WLOX reported Kyle Craig, 26, had a meeting scheduled to purchase a four-wheeler, something he did often, according to his sister Morgan Craig.

Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was...
Family members are trying to put together the pieces after a 26-year-old Ocean Springs man was killed purchasing an ATV in Holmes County.(Morgan Craig)

She said her brother was known for buying and fixing ATVs and had been using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist to find four-wheelers for the past decade.

Kyle Craig had spoken to a seller he knew about in Holmes County and arrived around 9:30 a.m. last Wednesday, which was the last time Morgan Craig said she heard from her brother.

The family tracked his phone and drove four hours to his last known location.

“We pulled up exactly on his last known location and there was my brother laying on the road murdered,” his sister said.

According to Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, Kyle Craig’s Gray Ram 2500 pickup truck and trailer were found about a mile and half apart from each other – the trailer riddled with bullet holes.

The sheriff’s department is searching for Montavious Landfair in connection to Kyle’s death.

According to Holmes County Sheriff's Department, Montavious Landfair is wanted in the death of Kyle Craig, a resident of...

Posted by Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers on Saturday, June 5, 2021

Anyone with information on Landfair’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. They will pay up to $2,500 for information that leads to a felony arrest.

Three juveniles in custody for unrelated charges are also being questioned in connection to Kyle Craig’s death.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WLOX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A 29-year-old man was charged after telling police he was shot while trying to make a drug...
Rockford man tells police he was shot trying to make drug purchase
Roscoe PD investigate body found in Kelley Myers Park
Beloit homicide 6.7
Beloit police investigating second homicide of 2021
Swimmer dies after being pulled from water during race on Lake Monona
Rockford PD: Four shooting victims, one stabbed over weekend

Latest News

The city recently purchased ShotSpotter. Through the help of censors, the software alerts...
City of Freeport buys new program to help detect shots fired
lifts all restrictions for the first time in over a year.
Rock County fully reopens for the first time in over a year
KXII
Illinois man dead, 2 others hurt in NW Indiana pursuit crash
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break...
Illinois man charged with taking part in US Capitol breach
Water conditions are ideal for cyanobacteria growth like Algae.
Ill. officials caution residents of blue-green Algae