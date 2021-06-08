Advertisement

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful hosting medication collection Saturday

Medication can only be accepted at the locations on June 12.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is hosting a Medication Collection on Saturday, June 12, at four locations.

Turn in unused or expired medications for safe disposal to prevent accidental poisonings and overdoses, misuse, abuse and infecting the water supply.

“We are accepting prescription, non-prescription and over the counter medicines, pet medications, inhalers and mercury thermometers. We can not accept sharps,” according to Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.

The locations and corresponding times are:

UIC Health Sciences Campus - 1601 Parkview, Rockford 9 a.m. to noon

South Beloit Fire Station – 429 Gardner, South Beloit 9 a.m. to noon

Mercy Health Winnebago – 102 Landmark Dr., Winnebago 9 a.m. to noon

Loves Park City Hall – 100 Heart Blvd, Loves Park 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Medication can only be accepted at these locations on this day.

