Increasingly muggy regime to spur occasional t-storms this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our streak of four straight days in the 90s has come to an end in the Stateline, though few would argue they’ve felt much relief. That’s because even though temperatures took a rather substantial step back, reaching only the lower to middle 80s, Monday’s air had a much more tropical feel to it. In stark contrast to the extraordinarily dry air in place last week, moisture levels have surged over the past 24 hours, and at times were bumping up against 70° Monday afternoon. It’s a brand of air that’s significantly more uncomfortable, to be sure.

With dew points having reached the upper 60s to near 70°, our air has become significantly more uncomfortable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The more muggy air isn’t to loosen its grip here anytime soon. As it appears, the warm, humid regime’s to remain in place through the end of the workweek, at least, and could extend into the opening stages of the weekend.

Muggy conditions are likely to persist for the next several days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

One positive aspect of the added moisture in our atmosphere is its ability to foster thunderstorm development during the afternoon hours, as was the case over a chunk of the Stateline Monday. It was a true feast or famine scenario, though. As some areas picked up quite the soaking from the slow-moving, sometimes nearly stationary storms, others were far less fortunate, seeing little, if any rainfall.

The next two days are to play out in similar fashion, starting quietly, perhaps even featuring some mixed sunshine, before yielding to more clouds around midday and eventually showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. To be clear, these storms will again be widely scattered, and it won’t rain everywhere! What’s more, rain-free hours are certain to outnumber the wet ones. However, any storms that do bubble will again be slow movers, thanks to the lack of upper level steering winds in our atmosphere. As a guide, the window between 1:00 and 7:00pm will be that most favored for any wet weather both days.

Similar to Monday, Tuesday will start quietly. Some mixed sun is even possible early in the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rainfall coverage will maximize in the mid to late afternoon hours Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain will have ended areawide before sunset, in all likelihood. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday's to see a bit more sunshine early in the day, with cloudiness beginning to develop around midday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Scattered showers will again develop in the afternoon hours Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While any one of the storms that do bubble could produce a few feisty wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour as well as some small hail, the severe weather threat’s extremely low both Tuesday and Wednesday. Occasional thunder and lightning along with torrential downpours will be the main threats we’ll face with any of the more pesky storms.

There's no threat for severe weather Tuesday. The slow moving storms will bring heavy rain to some places. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thunder and lightning along with torrential rains are the main threat on Wednesday here. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain chances beyond Wednesday don’t leave the forecast picture, though they do become less likely by the day and more sparsely distributed. Again, it’ll be the afternoon hours most favored for any storms that do bubble.

Chances for rain are in the forecast every day through Saturday, though they do decrease over time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures will push back to near 90° Thursday and stay there or even a bit warmer through Saturday. That window’s to feature the most uncomfortable conditions our area’s felt since last summer. Temperatures and humidity levels are to fall beginning Sunday and becoming more noticeable early next week.

