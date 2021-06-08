Advertisement

Illinois man’s body found in gas tanker hauled by truck

An autopsy was conducted Saturday at the Champaign County Coroner’s Office, and toxicology results are pending.
A southern Illinois man’s body was found inside a tanker filled with gas after two truck...
A southern Illinois man’s body was found inside a tanker filled with gas after two truck drivers noticed the fuel wasn’t flowing smoothly during unloading, police said.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKLEY, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man’s body was found inside a tanker filled with gas after two truck drivers noticed the fuel wasn’t flowing smoothly during unloading, police said.

The drivers were trying to unload the tanker Friday at a gas transfer hub in Iroquois County when they found the body after opening it to determine why the fuel wasn’t flowing steadily, Coroner Bill Cheatum said.

The drivers said they had faced problems unloading gas from the tanker for a couple of days and had no idea how the body ended up inside it, Cheatum told WCIA-TV.

Illinois State Police identified the dead man as Garrett Mayer, 29, of Nashville, Illinois, WICS-TV reported.

An autopsy was conducted Saturday at the Champaign County Coroner’s Office, and toxicology results are pending. The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Mayer’s death.

The body was found while the tanker truck was stopped at the gas transfer hub near the small village of Buckley, located about 30 miles northeast of Champaign.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 29-year-old man was charged after telling police he was shot while trying to make a drug...
Rockford man tells police he was shot trying to make drug purchase
Roscoe PD investigate body found in Kelley Myers Park
Beloit homicide 6.7
Beloit police investigating second homicide of 2021
Swimmer dies after being pulled from water during race on Lake Monona
Rockford PD: Four shooting victims, one stabbed over weekend

Latest News

The city recently purchased ShotSpotter. Through the help of censors, the software alerts...
City of Freeport buys new program to help detect shots fired
lifts all restrictions for the first time in over a year.
Rock County fully reopens for the first time in over a year
KXII
Illinois man dead, 2 others hurt in NW Indiana pursuit crash
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break...
Illinois man charged with taking part in US Capitol breach
Water conditions are ideal for cyanobacteria growth like Algae.
Ill. officials caution residents of blue-green Algae