Illinois man charged with taking part in US Capitol breach

During the hearing, the judge ordered him released on a recognizance bond to the custody of his mother.
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break...
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. A blistering internal report by the U.S. Capitol Police describes a multitude of missteps that left the force unprepared for the Jan. 6 insurrection — riot shields that shattered upon impact, expired weapons that couldn’t be used, inadequate training and an intelligence division that had few set standards.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man was arrested Tuesday on federal charges that he took part in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Christian Kulas, 24, of Kenilworth became at least the ninth Illinois resident to face federal charges when he was arrested at home at about 6 a.m. on misdemeanor counts of unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Kulas appeared later in the day via a telephone link before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes in Chicago. During the hearing, the judge ordered him released on a recognizance bond to the custody of his mother. A court date for a hearing in the district court in Washington has not been set.

According to a 10-page complaint, Kulas can be seen on some social media accounts and in surveillance images wearing a Burberry coat and a hat with the Trump campaign slogan, “Keep America Great.

In the complaint, prosecutors contend that Kulas can be seen turning a camera around and capturing his face as he filmed. He also can be heard saying, “Storming the Capitol,” according to the complaint.

Tips about Kulas’ participation stated coming into the FBI three days after the attack and an informant who attended middle school and high school with him identified Kulas from the videos, prosecutors wrote in the complaint.

Kulas is one of more than 450 people across the United States who have been arrested on charges that they took part in the assault of the U.S. Capitol by the violent mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

