Hononegah, Stillman Valley thrive in regional finals, Boylan stumbles

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time since 2014 Hononegah secured a regional title in a 7-0 win over Guilford. Stillman Valley knocked off Byron to claim its second title in three seasons. Boylan was unable to win back-to-back regional plaques with a 5-3 loss to Geneseo.

Hononegah rode a seven-run 4th inning to the win over Guilford. The Indians swept the Vikings on the year winning three games against their conference foe. Pitcher Ryan Anderson threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings in the win.

Stillman Valley found a way to win the regional title at home against Byron. The Cardinals will face Richmond-Burton in the sectional semi-final.

The #1 seed in 3A takes a seat after Geneseo rocks Boylan. The Titans led after a pair of line-drive singles in the bottom of the second-plated two runners. It was in the top of the third when things went south. A Maple Leafs leadoff double, and preceding home-run tied the ballgame. Geneseo took the lead on a two-run single in the same inning.

Below are other regional final results from across the Stateline:

Class 1A

#4 Eastland 8, #1 Forreston 3

#2 Aquin 11, #3 East Dubuque 4

#1 Warren Co-op 3, Orangeville 1

#2 Newman 3, #3 Fulton 2

Class 2A

#2 Rockford Christian vs. #3 Winnebago - rescheduled to 6/8

Class 3A

#2 Dixon 14, #6 Freeport 4

Class 4A

#1 Huntley 11, #4 Harlem 1

