Free summer meals for kids, teens

WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES, Ill. (WIFR) - The Summer Food Service Program by the Community Action Agency of Winnebago and Boone Counties will be back again this year on June 14.

The office of Rockford Mayor McNamara made the announcement on Tuesday. The announcement said the program is to help keep area kids healthy and nourished so they can return to school in the fall ready to learn.

Those 18-years-old and under can get free, healthy meals at supervised sites such as parks, churches, playgrounds, and community centers in Winnebago and Boone Counties. Depending on the site, a lunch, dinner, or snack will be provided. Some sites also provide supervised fun summer activities.

Only 4 in 10 of the eligible kids in our community actually participate in the Summer Food Service Program. To find a site, text “FoodIL” to 877877, visit here or call 1-800-359-2163. You can also check the site list to identify a neighborhood or visit here.

The Federal Summer Food Service Program is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture and administered by the Illinois State Board of Education. The meals are provided by Quality Catering for Kids.

Meals, which consist of one lunch and one snack, will be distributed on a first come first served basis. As a reminder, please adhere to social distance guidelines and stay a minimum of six feet apart while standing in line.

Rockford

Alpine Hills Park, 4402 Larson Ave.

Auburn Summer Club 5110 Auburn St.

Beattie Playground 1251 Rural St.

Bloom Playground, 2901 Pelham Rd

Booker Washington Center, 524 Kent St.

Elliot Playground 1000 Mill Rd.

First Covenant Church 316 Wood Rd.

Harkins Pool 910 Acorn

Harmon Park 1924 East Gate Pkwy.

Highland Park, 3011 Rural St.

House of Grace, 518 N. Court St.

Irving Ave. Strong House. 312 Irving Ave.

Ken Rock Community Center 625 Adams St.

Keye Mallquist, 1702-11th St.

Lewis Lemon School 1993 Mulberry Rd.

Mandeville Park 650 Montague Rd.

New Emmanuel Baptist Church. 1418 Ogilby Rd.

Northwest Community Center 1325 N. Johnston Ave.

Orton Keyes 633 Ranger St.

Patriots Gateway Community Ctr. 615 S. 5th St.

Ridge Park, 3317 Ridge Ave.

St. Elizabeth Comm. Center, 1536 S. Main St.

Sawyer Road Playground 2249 Sawyer Rd.

Washington Park Recreation Center, 3617 Delaware St.

YMCA (Camp Winnebago), 5804 N. Main St.

YMCA Swedish American Riverfront, 200 Y Blvd.

Loves Park

Wantz Park, 600 Clifford Ave.

Windsor Elementary 935 Windsor Rd.

YMCA Northeast Branch, 8451 Orth Rd.

Machenesy Park

Marie Ave. Strong House 825 Marie Ave.

South Beloit

South Beloit Boys and Girls Club 1161 Dorr Rd.

Boone County

Boone County Health Dept., 1204 Logan Ave., Belvidere - Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

Capron Lions Club 305 East North St. - Monday Only

