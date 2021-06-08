Advertisement

Ex-Wisconsin pharmacist gets prison time for ruining vaccine

(Ozaukee County Sheriff via AP)
(Ozaukee County Sheriff via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) - A former pharmacist in Wisconsin who purposefully ruined more than 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Steven Brandenburg, of Grafton, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in February to two felony counts of attempting to tamper with a consumer product. In addition to prison time, Brandenburg will also need to pay about $83,800 in restitution to the hospital.

He had admitted to intentionally removing the doses manufactured by Moderna from a refrigerator for hours at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, located just north of Milwaukee.

Brandenburg said in a statement before receiving his sentence that he felt “great shame” and accepted responsibility for his actions.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton stated that the Justice Department will continue to work with law enforcement on protecting COVID-19 vaccines.

“The purposeful attempt to spoil vaccine doses during a national public health emergency is a serious crime,” said Boynton.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Brandenburg apologized to his co-workers, family and the community.

