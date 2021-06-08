ComEd outage map shows more than 500 without power in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - ComEd crews are investigating after more than 500 are without power in Loves Park on Tuesday afternoon.

According to ComEd’s outage map, the outage information details a possible offline circuit in Loves Park causing 558 customers to be affected as of 3:42 p.m. the earliest report of an outage was at 3:01 p.m.

ComEd estimates power to be restored at 5 p.m. This story will be updated as new information comes in.

