Advertisement

ComEd outage map shows more than 500 without power in Loves Park

ComEd estimates power to be restored at 5 p.m.
ComEd Outage Map
ComEd Outage Map(ComEd)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - ComEd crews are investigating after more than 500 are without power in Loves Park on Tuesday afternoon.

According to ComEd’s outage map, the outage information details a possible offline circuit in Loves Park causing 558 customers to be affected as of 3:42 p.m. the earliest report of an outage was at 3:01 p.m.

ComEd estimates power to be restored at 5 p.m. This story will be updated as new information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 29-year-old man was charged after telling police he was shot while trying to make a drug...
Rockford man tells police he was shot trying to make drug purchase
Roscoe PD investigate body found in Kelley Myers Park
Beloit homicide 6.7
Beloit police investigating second homicide of 2021
Swimmer dies after being pulled from water during race on Lake Monona
Rockford PD: Four shooting victims, one stabbed over weekend

Latest News

The city recently purchased ShotSpotter. Through the help of censors, the software alerts...
City of Freeport buys new program to help detect shots fired
lifts all restrictions for the first time in over a year.
Rock County fully reopens for the first time in over a year
KXII
Illinois man dead, 2 others hurt in NW Indiana pursuit crash
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police keep a watch on demonstrators who tried to break...
Illinois man charged with taking part in US Capitol breach
Water conditions are ideal for cyanobacteria growth like Algae.
Ill. officials caution residents of blue-green Algae