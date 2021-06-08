Advertisement

At-Risk Youth Program grant funds available in Winnebago, Boone Counties

Applications are due to the City of Rockford at 425 E. State St. on the fourth floor by 11 a.m. on June 22.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Community Action Agency of Winnebago and Boone Counties are looking for original and innovative programs for their At-Risk Youth Program grant award competition.

The programs must address at-risk youth from low-income neighborhoods who are 9 to 19 years of age. Projects can include — but are not limited to — reducing gang activity, reducing violence, reducing domestic violence, sex trafficking, gay/lesbian/bisexual and transgender issues, life skills, healthy lifestyles, academic support services, youth leadership and mentoring, according to an announcement from the CAA.

Applications are due to the city of Rockford at 425 E. State St. on the fourth floor by 11 a.m. on June 22.

Applicants must be not-for-profit organizations as defined in the Section 501 (c) of the Internal Revenue Code. Applicants must also be registered with System for Award Management. Funding for the At-Risk Youth program is provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity through the Community Services Block Grant program.

For more information and to receive a funding application, contact Christopher Greenwood at 779-348-7569 or Christopher.greenwood@rockfordil.gov. Applications can also be found here or at Community Action, 612 N. Church Street, Rockford.

