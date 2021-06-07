Swimmer dies after being pulled from water during race on Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the swimmer who died after being pulled from the water during a race on Lake Monona over the weekend.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Michael Hahn was participating in the Big Swell Swim race on Saturday. At some point during the race, the Rochelle, Illinois, man was taken out of the water and transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities did not say why Hahn was removed from the water, nor have they released a cause of death.

The Medical Examiner’s Office noted that additional testing is underway and their investigation into his death, which is being conducted in conjunction with the Madison Police Dept., is still underway.

A spokesperson for the event said organizers are “deeply saddened by the death of one of our athletes at Saturday’s race” and went on to thank swim safety and emergency responders for their efforts to save the man.

“Our condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, whom we are here to support during this difficult time,” the spokesperson continued.

clarification: UPDATED with a statement from a Big Swell Swim Race spokesperson.

