Streak of 90s may end with increasing rain chances, humidity continues this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday marks the 4th day in a row with a high temperature of 90 degrees or more in Rockford. It’s possible the streak may end on Monday with more clouds and rain chances returning to the forecast. Each day this week has rain chances in the forecast, something we desperately need.

Our pattern is turning humid and unsettled this week and that starts Monday. Sunday night already sees increasing clouds which will continue for a potentially ‘cooler’ Monday by a few degrees. Hit-and-miss showers and storms are possible on Monday afternoon and into the early evening. This pattern will continue throughout the entire week. With more instability in the atmosphere with the heat and humidity together, it creates thunderstorm chances for each afternoon. Expect dew points in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees at some point throughout the workweek.

More humid times are ahead this week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With a more unstable atmosphere with humidity and the heat, that renews storm chances but nothing big for right now. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

However going through the week, the chances will be very scattered and will be around each afternoon with the daytime heating at its peak. We’re thinking Tuesday through Thursday this week is looking like the most decent chance for some widespread rain at times to be around. Throughout the week, severe weather is not expected besides the potential for some quick downpours and an isolated gusty wind threat with any storm that develops.

Hit-and-miss showers and storms are possible on Monday afternoon and into the early evening. Additional shower and storm chances persist this week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s will continue all week, too which is at times 14-15 degrees above normal for this time of the year. The heat will stick around and unfortunately so will our rainfall deficit. June is already in a rainfall deficit, as normally we should have 1.08 inches of rain for June 1-6. This continues the rainfall deficit we’ve had since the beginning of the year.

Not good for our rainfall deficit as below normal precipitation chances are favored in the forecast. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We are more than an inch below normal for the month of June so far, adding to the deficit for the year. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

