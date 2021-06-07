1 dead in Beloit shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is dead following a shooting near Summit Park, in Beloit, late Monday morning.

According to the police department, officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the 1700 block of Porter Ave. When they arrived, the officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the man was later pronounced dead. Beloit police have not released his name, but NBC15′s sister station WIFR spoke to the victim’s family.

His mother came outside and found him on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound.

“My baby, oh I loved him. I loved him so much, he’s been at my house ever since,” said Helen Allen, the victim’s grandmother.

The family said the victim was so generous, kindhearted and multitalented. He played the drums at church, he cut hair and he was a former semi-pro football player.

He leaves behind two young kids. The family urges whoever did this to do the right thing, and come forward.

Beloit PD reports that this is the city’s second homicide of 2021. The suspect is not in custody.

The department’s Special Operations Division has launched its investigation at the scene and is interviewing witnesses, according to police.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting, but their preliminary information indicates the suspect and victim knew each other and it was a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information about shooting is asked to call the Beloit Police Dept. at 608-364-6801 or Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.

