Rockford PD: Four shooting victims, one stabbed over weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four people suffered gunshot wounds and one man was stabbed in five separate incidents in Rockford over the weekend.

On Saturday, June 5, at 2:10 a.m., Rockford police were at a local hospital on an unrelated call when a 29-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to his neck and wrist. When officers attempted to speak with the victim, he was uncooperative, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Later Saturday morning at approximately 3:13 a.m., officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers met with a 25-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand. He told police he was at a party near Jackson Street when an unknown person started firing rounds from an unknown vehicle, according to the Rockford Police Department.

On Sunday, June 6, at approximately 1:25 a.m., officers arrived at the Citgo Gas Station at 4315 Auburn St. for a report of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers found numerous spent shell casings and a pool of blood.

A short time later, a 30-year-old man was dropped off at a local hospital suffering from multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Witnesses told police that as the victim was standing outside of a vehicle at the gas station, a white sedan drove into the lot and began shooting towards the victim, according to police.

On Sunday, June 6, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Whitman Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers learned that a large outdoor fight had occurred on the front lawn of a residence. A short time later, after the fight had concluded, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle and a residence and vehicle on Whitman were struck. Also, a 47-year-old man was struck, but was uninjured, according to police.

Later Sunday, at approximately 11:35 p.m., officers were sent to a local hospital for a stabbing victim. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old man with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his shoulder. The victim provided several different accounts and locations of the incident, and was ultimately uncooperative, according to police.

