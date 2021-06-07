Rockford man tells police he was shot trying to make drug purchase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old man was charged after telling police he was shot while trying to make a drug purchase on Thursday night in Rockford.

Rockford police were called to the 3900 block of Delaware Street at 11:55 p.m. for a report of a car versus house crash. Officers then found a car crashed into a tree. Police also found a handgun along with spent shell casings inside the vehicle, according to the Rockford Police Department.

A short time later, 29-year-old Lamar Glover arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. He told police he was shot at by a man while attempting to make a drug purchase near Ashley Avenue and Chestnut Street, according to Rockford police.

Glover was charged by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and no valid FOID.

