Rockford Area EDC, Growth Dimensions to represent state at SelectUSA Investment Summit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A delegation from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Intersect Illinois and 17 economic development partners will represent Illinois at the 2021 virtual SelectUSA Investment Summit hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

These “Team Illinois” representatives will meet with global companies attending the summit, running from June 7-11, to highlight the state’s advantages for foreign direct investment. Team Illinois aims to facilitate job-creating investment by recruiting global companies to the state. An estimated 3,000 attendees from more than 75 countries will be present at this year’s summit, offering the state and its partners an opportunity to network with companies and potentially create new pathways to investment opportunities.

Team Illinois partners attending this year’s summit include:

• Rockford Area EDC

• Growth Dimensions (Belvidere-Boone County)

• Illinois Office of Trade and Investment

• Intersect Illinois

• Alliance STL

• Ameren

• Bloomington-Normal EDC

• Champaign County EDC

• Chicago Southland EDC

• Choose DuPage

• ComEd

• Economic Development Corporation of Decatur- Macon County

• Greater Peoria EDC

• Invest Aurora

• Lake County Partners

• Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois

• North Central Illinois EDC

• Quad Cities Chamber

• Will County Center for Economic Development

“Illinois continues to be a leader in attracting international company investments, thanks to our talented workforce, diverse and growing economy, and the ingenuity and innovation of businesses that call our state home,” Gov. Pritzker said. “FDI is crucial to our local economy, with over 2,000 foreign based companies propelling hundreds of thousands of jobs for communities across the state and making Illinois a leader in FDI employment. In spite of the pandemic, we’ve welcomed hundreds of new FDI investments in the past year, and we continue to support our global partners with making investments here. On behalf of Team Illinois, we are proud to participate in this year’s Summit and to help more global companies build a bright future here.”

The 8th annual SelectUSA Investment Summit will convene Governors and state delegations from across the country, to promote the United States as the world’s premier investment destination, connecting qualified foreign firms with U.S. economic development organizations to facilitate business investment and job creation. This year’s summit includes a keynote address from President Biden, and remarks from U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

While the SelectUSA Summit did not occur in 2020 due to the pandemic during the last Summit held in Washington D.C. in 2019, the Illinois delegation participated in over 175 meetings with foreign companies interested in investing in Illinois.

“The SelectUSA Investment Summit has served as the launch pad for so many successful partnerships, Illinois included,” Secretary Raimondo said. “For nine years in a row, the U.S. has been ranked number one for foreign business investment. We thank Governor Pritzker for his participation, and look forward to welcoming the Illinois delegation.”

On June 10, Governor Pritzker will host a fireside chat at the Summit, joined by CEO of InnovaFeed, the French agriculture technology company that announced plans to locate its U.S. operations in Illinois last year. While events require pre-registration, a livestream of the Investment Summit will be available at www.selectusa.gov/newsroom. For updates, follow #SelectUSASummit #TeamIllinois and @SelectUSA. Learn more about the Investment Summit at www.selectusasummit.us.

