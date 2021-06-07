Advertisement

Name released of Beloit woman killed in Thursday crash

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 85-year-old Beloit woman who was killed in a crash last Thursday.

According to the Medical Examiner, Janice Mickelson was pronounced dead at the hospital where she was taken following the wreck.

The agency’s report indicated Mickelson was involved in a crash shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Prairie Ave. and Murphy Woods Rd., in the City of Beloit.

Approximately, an hour after the wreck, the police department posted to social media, asking people to avoid the area. However, they did not release any other details.

The Medical Examiner confirmed Mickelson died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Additional testing is underway and the crash is still under investigation by the Beloit Police Dept. and the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

