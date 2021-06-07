Advertisement

Miami police: Boyfriend kills woman, teen, wounds 3 others

The shootings happened at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.
The shootings happened at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida’s Miami-Dade County say a 42-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were fatally shot and three others were wounded by the woman’s boyfriend.

It happened early Monday at an apartment complex near the Homestead Air Reserve Base south of Miami.

News outlets report the 42-year-old man later killed himself as officers tried to negotiate with him outside the apartment.

Police say an 11-year-old girl was in critical condition and a 16-year-old boy was in stable condition.

An 18-year-old was being treated for his injuries but a condition wasn’t available.

Police didn’t release additional information. An investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roscoe Police investigate after a body is found in Kelley Myers Park
A gun and police tape.
Man shot at gas station on Rockford’s west side
Covid-19 graphic
IDPH: 342 new cases of COVID-19, 37 deaths
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference at the Illinois Department of...
Gov. Pritzker releases guidance for Ill. reopening June 11

Latest News

Days after Boston officials announced the death of a mother swan on the city's Charles River...
Sweet photo shows father swan caring for young after their mother died
2021 John Crist: Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour
Comedian John Crist to perform at Coronado Oct. 22
Days after Boston officials announced the death of a mother swan on the city's Charles River...
Sweet photo shows father swan caring for young after their mother died
Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern...
Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 45
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status