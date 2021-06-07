Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Garden hosts 27th annual garden fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What makes a moment in a garden so special? For people at Klehm Arboretum, they say it’s the flowers they didn’t plant.

Hundreds of garden enthusiasts fill the botanic gardens this last weekend buying plants, sipping on a beer from one of the food trucks and listening to live music. Alexander Mills of Klehm Arboretum says this garden fair each year is their biggest fundraiser of the year. He says people definitely came out this season in support and he’s excited to welcome them back.

Mills says, “It’s great to just have everybody out supporting it. It’s great to be able to have people in crowds again. It’s great just to see people smiling and enjoying themselves and having fun. We had a lot of people out last year outside because it was a safe thing to do, but this is a little different. People really missed it and it’s great to be back.”

