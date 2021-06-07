Advertisement

Jamie Hogan wins Seth B. Atwood Crosstown Classic

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After an impressive 72 in round one, Jamie Hogan wins the Seth B. Atwood Crosstown Classic with a 77 in the final round.

Hogan struggled on the front nine, shooting a 42, he did turn it around on the back nine. Hogan shot a one-under 35 to claim the second annual Atwood Crosstown Classic. The best score from the final day of play came off the clubs of TJ Baker. He fired a 73 to move up into a three-way tie for second place.

In the Women’s Division, Kayla Sayyalinh outlasted Carson Racich to win. Sayyalinh improved on her round one 75 by firing a 73 in day two. She won the division by two strokes.

Below are the top three finishers in each division:

Championship Division:

1. Jamie Hogan - 149

T-2. Matt Marinaro - 152

T-2. Matt LaMarca - 152

T-2. TJ Baker - 152

3. Justin Sick

Open Division:

1. Jeff Bushnell - 151

2. Mark Sturtevant - 152

3. Jon Silvers - 157

Senior Division:

1. Al Bjork - 150

2. Tim Hopper - 154

3. Mike Salmon - 157

Women’s Division:

1. Kayla Sayyalinh - 148

2. Carson Racich - 150

3. Ella Greenberg - 151

