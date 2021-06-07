Jamie Hogan wins Seth B. Atwood Crosstown Classic
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After an impressive 72 in round one, Jamie Hogan wins the Seth B. Atwood Crosstown Classic with a 77 in the final round.
Hogan struggled on the front nine, shooting a 42, he did turn it around on the back nine. Hogan shot a one-under 35 to claim the second annual Atwood Crosstown Classic. The best score from the final day of play came off the clubs of TJ Baker. He fired a 73 to move up into a three-way tie for second place.
In the Women’s Division, Kayla Sayyalinh outlasted Carson Racich to win. Sayyalinh improved on her round one 75 by firing a 73 in day two. She won the division by two strokes.
Below are the top three finishers in each division:
Championship Division:
1. Jamie Hogan - 149
T-2. Matt Marinaro - 152
T-2. Matt LaMarca - 152
T-2. TJ Baker - 152
3. Justin Sick
Open Division:
1. Jeff Bushnell - 151
2. Mark Sturtevant - 152
3. Jon Silvers - 157
Senior Division:
1. Al Bjork - 150
2. Tim Hopper - 154
3. Mike Salmon - 157
Women’s Division:
1. Kayla Sayyalinh - 148
2. Carson Racich - 150
3. Ella Greenberg - 151
