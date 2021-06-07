‘It’s a brotherhood’: Police support son of fallen officer at baseball game

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. (WCVB) - More than 100 police officers attended a youth baseball game in Massachusetts as a show of support for the son of a fallen officer.

As he took to the field Sunday, 13-year-old Jovan Familia paused at the pitcher’s mound to write “267,” his father’s badge number, in the dirt. The teen played for his club team just two days after the death of his father, Enmanuel “Manny” Familia.

Familia, 38, was a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department. He died Friday while trying to save a 14-year-old boy from drowning. Unfortunately, that boy also did not survive.

Though Jovan, a high-level shortstop with a bright future, may have been playing with a heavy heart, a long line of blue – his father’s fellow officers from Worcester Police – were there to support him.

“It’s a brotherhood, so. Manny’s son, I feel like he wanted to play. He knows his dad would want him to play, and for us to be here, it’s just like Manny being here himself,” Officer Jonathan Daige said.

A moment of silence was held before the game in honor of Familia and his family.

Familia’s nephew, Nazier Jones, says the father bonded with his son over their mutual love for the game of baseball. He was devoted to Jovan and even changed his work schedule in order to attend his games.

“Manny was phenomenal, always had a smile on his face. He helped the boys, always at practice. He was just great with kids,” said Nate Sorensen, the manager of Jovan’s club baseball team.

Jovan’s team won the game 6-4. After the final out was recorded, the 13-year-old looked to the sky before he was embraced by his teammates and coaches.

Familia is also survived by his wife, Jennifer, and 17-year-old daughter, Jayla. A GoFundMe set up to help his family and cover his funeral costs has raised more than $80,000.

His wake will be held Wednesday and his funeral Thursday.

