Ill. Supreme Court issues order pausing transition to new appellate districts

The act has changed the judicial district boundaries for the first time since they were established in 1964.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Supreme Court issued an order regarding the judicial redistricting in Public Act 102-0011, which will give time to plan and implement the changes the act requires.

The act has changed the judicial district boundaries for the first time since they were established in 1964. The order states that appeals and other matters will continue to be filed in the judicial districts as they existed on June 3, until further order of the court.

E-filing and case management systems software updates, redistribution of staffing and judicial resources, training of judicial stakeholders, education of the public and members of the bar are among the changes to the processing of appeals and the administration of the justice system in Illinois involved with the act.

The order is available on the court website by clicking here.

